Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after buying an additional 736,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,968. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

