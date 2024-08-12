MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

MET stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. 3,113,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.85.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

