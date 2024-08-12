Metahero Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Metahero has a market cap of $19.23 million and $833,065.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

