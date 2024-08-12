Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 16,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,801,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,576,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,158 shares of company stock valued at $158,629,849. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $515.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,442,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $496.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.