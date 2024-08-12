Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Critical Analysis

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $79.09 million 2.35 $19.26 million $3.18 10.89 Meridian $101.05 million 1.17 $13.24 million $1.05 10.10

Virginia National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virginia National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virginia National Bankshares and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 19.25% 10.62% 0.97% Meridian 5.85% 6.71% 0.47%

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virginia National Bankshares beats Meridian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. Meridian Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

