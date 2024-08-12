Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Buys $16,020.00 in Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $16,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Meridian Stock Performance

MRBK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meridian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.