Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,899 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,217,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

