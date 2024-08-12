Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,835 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,141,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,851,957. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

