Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,455 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,487. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

