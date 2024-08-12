Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,000 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 3,740,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

