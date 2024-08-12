Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $110.08. 2,041,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

