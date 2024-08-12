Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paychex by 85.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 579,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.46. 1,209,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

