Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.41 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 13,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PANW traded up $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.48. 2,820,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,238. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.87. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.