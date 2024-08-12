Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,805,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.