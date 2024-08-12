Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 328,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,026,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,505,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,903,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,505,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,903,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,067 shares of company stock worth $917,231,686. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $456.78. 1,760,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,757. The company has a market cap of $424.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.51.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

