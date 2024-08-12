Maxim Group Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $13.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Maxim Group from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MITK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MITK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 547,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,019. The company has a market cap of $400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.09. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $9,240,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 852.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 735,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 658,603 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 259.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553,379 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,340,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

