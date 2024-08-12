Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 23,219,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 59,785,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.