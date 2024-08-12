Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $45.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CART has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Maplebear from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART

Maplebear Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CART stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,992,667 shares in the company, valued at $67,372,071.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $1,795,513 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $22,816,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $3,262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at $2,754,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the second quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.