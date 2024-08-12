Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

