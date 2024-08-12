LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the July 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LY Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.13. 145,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,641. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. LY has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.
LY Company Profile
