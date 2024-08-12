Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 30.9% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,873,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 919,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

