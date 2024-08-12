Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $503.00 to $599.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as high as $556.12 and last traded at $555.00. 155,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,087,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.58.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average is $460.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

