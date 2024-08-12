Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$27,084.39 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total value of C$27,084.39.

Nicholas Henn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Nicholas Henn sold 9,425 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.66, for a total value of C$1,476,488.46.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$164.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$171.99.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several research firms have commented on L. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$171.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

