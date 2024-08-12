Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Express were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 335,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 712,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,058. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

