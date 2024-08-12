Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.88. 2,834,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,071. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

