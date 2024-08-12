Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. 504,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

