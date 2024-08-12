Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,337,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.79. 478,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.