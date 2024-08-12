Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of DELL traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

