Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Biogen were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.48.

BIIB stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.59. The company had a trading volume of 190,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,634. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $274.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

