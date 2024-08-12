Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 569,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

