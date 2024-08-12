Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $478,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $80.99. The stock had a trading volume of 476,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,981. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

