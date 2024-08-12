Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $33,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.39. 371,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,351. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.78 and a one year high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.30.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.