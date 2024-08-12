Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $161,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.60. 465,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,995. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

