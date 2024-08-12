Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $145,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $241.19. 1,916,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,977. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 453.11, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

