Lithium Americas (LAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
NYSE LAC opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
