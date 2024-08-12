Lithium Americas (LAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Lithium Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

