LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.95.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.36 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

