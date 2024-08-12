Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.22) target price on the stock.

LRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.22) to GBX 790 ($10.10) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.54) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 781 ($9.98).

Lancashire Stock Up 3.2 %

Lancashire Cuts Dividend

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 644 ($8.23). 474,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.18. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.82). The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,584.16%.

Insider Activity at Lancashire

In other news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($146,006.61). In related news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 18,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($146,006.61). Also, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £61,000 ($77,955.27). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

