Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $60.35. 48,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 161,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

The firm has a market cap of $651.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $3,326,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

