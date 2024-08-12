Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,587,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,675,606.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,842 shares of company stock valued at $60,982,983. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. The stock has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

