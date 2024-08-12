Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Columbia India Consumer ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,310. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $320.54 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

