Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBUY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. 15,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,275. The company has a market cap of $164.71 million, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.69. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

