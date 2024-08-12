Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Komodo has a market cap of $32.32 million and $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,281,029 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

