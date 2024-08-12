KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently -13.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.