Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,327,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 2,884,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.