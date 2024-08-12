Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. 507,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,023. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

