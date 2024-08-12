Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $384,000 Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 168.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 104,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.62. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

