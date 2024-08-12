Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. 1,193,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,906. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

