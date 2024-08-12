Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

