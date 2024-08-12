Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 293,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 453,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,097. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

