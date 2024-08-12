Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.6% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. The company has a market capitalization of $462.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

